Residents rush to buy sacrificial animals before forecasted rains

KARACHI: The residents of the metropolis are heading to cattle markets in the city and cattle farms in interior Sindh to buy sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

A cattle market has been set up in Sohrab Goth ahead of the religious festival. The Sohrab Goth cattle market, which spans over a total area of 1150 acres, is the largest cattle market of Karachi. However this year, the rates of sacrificial animals are higher than before because the animal vendors have stopped bringing animals in bulk to the megapolis. Resultantly, the rates of animals have skyrocketed.

This increase in the rates of animals available for purchase in Karachi’s cattle markets has led to buyers purchasing animals from interior Sindh. “I could not afford to buy an animal from Sohrab Goth so I bought a cow for Rs 95000 from Tando Adam instead,” Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, a buyer, told Daily Times. Qureshi further shared that the rates at Sohrab Goth cattle market were at their peak and some sellers were asking for Rs 100000 for an adult cow.

Sohrab Goth cattle farm’s spokesperson Naveed said that 225000 sacrificial animals including 170000 cows and oxen, 50000 sheep and goats and 2500 camels had been sent to Karachi this year. He said that the procurement of animals had been limited and the animals being transported to the city were not enough to cater to the demand of citizens.

Some buyers are going to cattle markets to buy animals before the forecasted rain. Last year, a lot of citizens had to buy sacrificial animals during heavy monsoon showers. This caused hardships for the buyers. A buyer, Mujahid Khan Yousafzai recalled that last year, he and his brother Nasarullah Khan had gone out to buy a sacrificial animal from Sohrab Goth cattle farm and gotten stuck in mud. “We were completely stuck in heavy showers. We reached home the next day with the cow we had bought,” he added.

However, some buyers are hoping that animal prices would go down during rain this year. The vendors have also made arrangements to deal with rain this year. A vendor told Daily Times that arrangements had been made to shift animals inside the cattle farms at Sohrab Goth in event of rain. The market’s caretaker said that Sohrab Goth market had been provided with facilities this year. “Air-conditioners have been installed inside the market so the animals and visitors will be at ease. In addition, 93 generators and 1010 light fixtures have been installed on premise,” he said before adding that three ambulances would remain on venue.

The entry-fee of cows, oxen and camel to Sohrab Goth cattle market has been set at Rs 1400 whereas the entry fee for sheep and goats is Rs 800. The only single gate for entrance shows that no one can enter the market illegally. Despite this, some buyers still have concerns. Sheheryar, a buyer told Daily Times that the water being supplied Sohrab Goth Mandi was polluted. “Water being supplied to this cattle market is not fit for consumption,” lamented Sheheryar before adding that the animals were sure to get sick.

Cattle markets have also been set up in other areas of the city including Defence and Malir.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.