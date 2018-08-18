Facilitation centres to be set up under Doing Business reforms

Facilitation centres would be set up at Labour Department, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) directorates, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and various industries under Sprint-2 of Doing Business (DB) Reforms in Sindh.

In addition to the facilitation centres, a one-window operation cell would be introduced at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and property registration reforms would be introduced at Board of Revenue (BOR).

This was decided during a meeting convened, on Friday, to discuss the implementation of Sprint-2 of DB reforms. Future plans for furthering the Doing Business agenda were also shared at the progress review meeting.

Reportedly, the facilitation centres will house an online portal which will automate the business registration processes at all provincial departments. These centres will serve as a single port-of-call for all matters related to business registration and complaints. The One-Window Operation at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will simplify the procedure of applying and obtaining construction permits through automation. Similarly, the BOR will consolidate reforms made earlier by introducing new facilities and ensuring mainstream usage of available resources.

Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon presided over the meeting. Memon said that the government of Sindh was implementing historic DB reforms across different departments.

During the meeting, Naheed Memon who is also the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in Sindh, reviewed progress updates by relevant agencies from the provincial government. Memon stressed on the importance of facilitating online payments as something crucial to business reforms in Sindh as part of her vision. She reiterated that all agencies should ensure on-ground implementation of these reforms.

A World Bank team headed by Amjad Bashir, a senior economist from the World Bank Group (WBG) also attended the meeting. The participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of Sprint-2 and also discussed the third party validation of reforms implemented so far. It was decided that the implemented reforms will be audited by one of the four major auditing firms.

The meeting was attended by officials from all stakeholder departments of Government of Sindh including Planning and Development Board (P&D), BOR, SBCA, Sindh Revenue Board, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Labour and Human Resource Department, and Industries Department.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.