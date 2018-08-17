“Nadal is more consistent than Federer” Says Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 20 year old Greek tennis star surprised everyone in the Rogers cup when he went on to play the final which he lost to the world no.1 Rafael Nadal. The 20 year old defeated many big name including Anderson, Djokoviv and Zverev in his road to the finals but unfortunately he didn’t had any answer to the class and skills of Nadal.

In his recent interview he stated that Nadal can become the greatest player ever to play this game as he is very close breaking the record of Roger Federer.

“For me already last year Nadal was more consistent then Federer. He can do it again and even overcome Federer’s Major record.” He said while comparing the two legends.

Federer has won 19 major titles and Nadal is only three short of it.

Talking about the last one year he said “I am at the Patrick Mouratoglou academy and I work with a former Serena Williams fitness trainer. I have full time physio for me, a coach Kerei Akbar who follows me in the grand slams and my father Apostolos that is in the other tournaments. Now I am a different player, much stronger.”

Talking about his goals he said like every other player his dream is to win Wimbledon. “Winning Wimbledon of course. And then Australian Open for fans support, because Melbourne is full of Greek people.”