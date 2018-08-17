Deepika and Ranveer’s guests not allowed to bring phones at their wedding?

According to the reports, Bollywood actors and the ‘it’ couple of B-Town Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot on 20th November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy and they have decided to ban mobile phones at their wedding.

An inside source told the media, “They have asked guests to not bring their cell phones to the ceremony. Considering the fact that it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place. While the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually, they hope this step will help them guard their privacy.”

It seems that Deepika and Ranveer are trying to have a quiet and discreet wedding and just want to enjoy the moment without the intervention of media. However, we highly doubt that this will be possible.