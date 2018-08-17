ECP announces countrywide by-elections on October 14

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced today that countrywide by-elections will be held on October 14.

As per the ECP notification, the respective constituencies’ returning officers will post public notices by August 27.

Nomination papers can be submitted between August 28-30, with an initial list of candidates being published on August 31.

The respective constituencies where by-elections will be held are NA-35, NA-53, NA-60, NA-63, NA-65, NA-69, NA-103, NA-124, NA-131 and NA-243.

READ MORE: 675 complaints received on polling day: ECP