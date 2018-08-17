ECP announces countrywide by-elections on October 14

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced today that countrywide by-elections will be held on October 14.As per the ECP notification, the respective constituencies’ returning officers will post public notices by August 27.Nomination papers can be submitted between August 28-30, with an initial list of candidates being published on August 31.The respective constituencies where by-elections will be held are NA-35, NA-53, NA-60, NA-63, NA-65, NA-69, NA-103, NA-124, NA-131 and NA-243.READ MORE: 675 complaints received on polling day: ECP