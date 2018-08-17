Naqeebullah’s father files petition against Rao Anwar’s bail

KARACHI: The father of deceased Naqibullah Mehsud has filed a petition against the bail of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the case related to the possession of illegal arms.

The stance presented in the request is that Rao Anwar’s bail is likely to affect the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

It was also argued that when bail was granted to Rao Anwar, the stance of the petitioner against the appeal wasn’t even heard.

The petiton called for the immediate cancellation of Rao Anwar’s bail and his arrest.

