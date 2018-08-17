Navjot Singh to arrive in Pakistan, attend Imran Khan’s oath taking ceremony

LAHORE: Navjot Singh, Indian cricketer-turned-politician, will arrive in Pakistan and travel to Islamabad for Imran Khan’s oath taking ceremony as Prime Minister.

Navjot Singh will also meet PM-in-waiting Imran Khan tonight.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, said PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan on Friday.

PTI has claimed the support of 180 MNA-elects in the National Assembly, making its way clear to form government at Centre.

