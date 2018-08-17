Jim Carrey talks about his hesitant return to Hollywood

Renowned actor and current political cartoonist, Jim Carrey opens up about his decision to return to the entertainment industry.

In recent years. the “Liar Liar” actor has taken some time away from acting, but he will be returning to Hollywood with his new HBO show “Kidding” at the end of August.

In his cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey opens about wanting to leave Hollywood, explaining, “I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore.”

“I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that,” he continues. “And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

Even though we will be seeing the 56 year old actor very soon on HBO, he says that he is not back yet.

“I’m not back in the same way,” he explains. “I don’t feel I’m little Jim trying to hang on to a place in the stratosphere anymore I don’t feel like I’m trying to hold on to anything.”

After the successful release of “Ace Ventura”, Carrey became a film star, but he did not take pleasure in the fame that came along with that title. “There’s a weightlessness to it,” Carrey said. “You can dream about it all you want, but until you get it, you don’t realize that it’s really not a place that’s very comfortable for very long.”

Talking about his come back to the entertainment industry in “Kidding”, Carrey says, “You’re always waiting for that thing that you recognize as some part of yourself. And the life experience here matched up.”

“I’ve gone through great loss, and somehow I ended up on the other side in a place where I can look anybody in the eye and feel like I’m on the same page,” he continued. “I understand how the river of grief can grab you at some point in your life and just throttle you.”