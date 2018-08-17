Balochistan Assembly announces new schedule elect CM

QUETTA: A new schedule to elect the leader of the CM has been announced. The next Chief Minister will be elected on August 18.

Nomination papers for the position can be submitted until 5:00 PM today.

Balochistan Assembly on Thursday elected Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as its speaker.

Bizenjo was the nominee of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its allies including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. BAP is also supporting PTI for govt formation at Centre.

The BAP nominee got 39 votes against Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s (BNP) joint candidate Nawaz Khan who managed to secure 20 votes.

Bezinjo was administered oath by outgoing speaker Raheela Durrani.

He has also served as the deputy speaker of the assembly from June 2013 to May 2015.

