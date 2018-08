LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned batsman Nasir Jamshed for ten years in it’s spot-fixing investigation.

The board finds Jamshed guilty as per its anti-corruption code of conduct during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017.

Jamshed was already facing a one-year ban due to lack of co-operation with the PCB-led investigation.

Nasir Jamshed is also barred from playing any role in cricket management for ten years.