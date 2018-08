BAHAWALPUR: Two men died of suffocation last night in Khuda Bux Mahar village, while trying to rescue a goat which was trapped in the sewers.

The rescue authorities in Ahmedpur Sharqia (East) have confirmed that they died because of the inhalation of poisonous gases in the gutter and eventual suffocation.

The two men have been reported to be father- and son-in-law and have been identified as Syed Riaz Shah and Hasnain Shah.