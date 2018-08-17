Pakistan warns India over LOC violations

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has raised serious concerns over Indian military’s continuous violations of the line of control and working boundary, particularly targeting civilian areas in AJK. Islamabad warned Delhi that aggressive actions will be responded to with aggression. : Pakistan has raised serious concerns over Indian military’s continuous violations of the line of control and working boundary, particularly targeting civilian areas in AJK. Islamabad warned Delhi that aggressive actions will be responded to with aggression.

This was communicated to India when hotline contact was made between Pakistan and Indian Director military operations.

This was the first high level contact between Pakistan and India ahead of the National Assembly electing Imran Khan as the 19th Prime Minister of Pakistan.

An ISPR communique said Both DGMOs, in addition to discussing security situation, also felicitated each other on Independence Day.

Both DGs expressed general satisfaction over the situation along the Line Of Control and Working Boundary since their communication on 29 May 2018 for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement.

However, DGMO Pakistan raised concerns over Indian violations, deliberately targeting innocent civilians which has resulted into 4 Shahadats and 32 injuries including sniping of 8 individuals since May 2018.

It was conveyed to India that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LOC.

DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LOC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation that had the potential to vitiate the environment along LOC.

Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place.

Pakistani military also rejected Indian allegation of infiltration of terrorism along the LOC and Indian DGMO was told that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces.

However, the Indian army was offered any actionable intelligence if available.

DGMO Pakistan expressed his commitment to peace. However, he indicated that if such aggressive actions continue, the same will be responded which would drive detrimental effects on peace and stability along the LOC.