Pakistan condoles Vajpayee’s demise

Pakistan on Thursday condoled over the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last yesterday. A press statement released by foreign office said, “We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi. The government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the government and people of India.”

The FO spokesman praised the efforts of Vajpayee in improving bilateral relations of India and Pakistan, recalling that he remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.