NAB starts probe into ‘owning assets beyond means’ charge against Khawaja Asif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved investigation against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif for alleged money laundering and owning assets beyond means.

The go-ahead for the investigation was given after the meeting of NAB’s central executive board.

According to the statement, Asif has been incriminated for owning assets through money laundering, which made huge losses to the national treasury.

It must be mentioned here that Khawaja Asif was alleged with similar charges in March of this year, when NAB started investigation against him for money laundering. The investigation led to Islamabad High Court’s decision of disqualifying him for life. The decision was later overturned by Supreme Court, after which former foreign minister was allowed to contest elections.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.