COAS confirms death sentence of 15 terrorists

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians across country.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the convicted terrorists were involved in killing of 45 persons, including four civilians and 41 personnel of the armed forces, Frontier Constabulary and police. Arms and explosives were also seized from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Six other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Khiwal Muhammad S/O Babo Rahman was the member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in an attack on armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havildar Yousaf Khan along with four soldiers and injuries to 39 others. He was awarded death sentence.

Saddam Ullah S/O Sher Nawab Khan was the member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacks on armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others. He was awarded death sentence.

Izhar S/O Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha S/O Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali S/O Amin and Habibullah S/O Ghulam Ahad were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacks on armed forces/ law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of civilians Siraj Ud Din and Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Hanif, Havildar Ilyas, Havildar Naseer, Havildar Qayyum along with five soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. They were awarded death sentence.

Said Ullah S/O Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad S/O Sakhi Marjan and Alif Khan S/O Sardar Khan were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along with a soldier and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. They were awarded death sentence.

Mujahid S/O Yar Wali was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in the destruction of schools in Sheikhmal Khel (Khyber Agency). He was also involved in causing death of a soldier and injuries to two others. The convict was awarded death sentence.

Tariq Ali S/O Bawar Shah was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Sub Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearms. The convict was awarded death sentence.

Israr Ahmed S/O Taj Muhammad was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of police constable Ijaz Ahmed and Ms Zarmina besides injuries to two other civilians. He was also found in possession of firearms. The convict was awarded death sentence.

Kaleem Ullah S/O Hayat Ullah was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in causing death of civilian Jibraheel and attacks on armed forces, which resulted in injuries to a solider. He was also found in possession of firearms. The convict awarded death sentence.

Rehman S/O Sher Ramzan was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in causing death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom. The convict was awarded death sentence.

Fayaz Ullah S/O Nawaz Khan was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacks on armed forces, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez. The convict was awarded death sentence.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.