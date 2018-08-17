IHC fines NAB for seeking successive adjournments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its failure to present arguments in petitions filed by the Sharif family for suspension of the Avenfield reference verdict.

The NAB on Thursday sought two more days from the IHC to present its arguments against the pleas filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar. As the hearing went under way, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said, “I have been directed to ask for an adjournment of two days.” Irked by the request, Justice Aurangzeb inquired about the plausibility of seeking an adjournment when the other side had already presented arguments. “We have immense respect for you but these are crooked instructions,” he said, while addressing Abbasi.

When Justice Aurangzeb asked who directed the DPG to seek adjournment, Abbasi replied that instructions came from NAB prosecutor general. “Did you inform him that the instructions were unfair and against norms of propriety? How can NAB make such a request?” asked Justice Aurangzeb, adding that the request reflected badly upon the corruption watchdog.

The bench observed that it was difficult to comprehend on what grounds NAB sought adjournment keeping in view the petitioners’ counsel had already presented arguments. “This must be very embarrassing for you,” the bench remarked.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris said his client was behind the bars and lamented that the NAB has sought an adjournment despite the fact that the petitions had been filed a month ago.

Justice Minallah remarked, “There needs to be a solid reason for adjournment. This is not right.” When the NAB deputy prosecutor suggested recusing himself from the case, Justice Aurangzeb observed, “There were no objections when we heard the petition for transfer of the case. The judgment was based on merit,” he asserted.

The IHC judge then asked Abbasi if he can conclude his arguments on Monday to which he responded, “I will have to ask first.” However, Justice Aurangzeb said, “You are wasting our time.”

Maryam and Capt (r) Safdar’s counsel, Amjad Pervez, said, “Private parties seek more time but for an institution to do this is beyond my understanding.”

The two-member bench then told the NAB deputy prosecutor general to submit his initial reservations. Abbasi then assured the bench that he will conclude his arguments on Monday.

As Justice Minallah decided to give NAB a last chance to present its arguments on Monday, Amjad Pervez raised the point that the NAB prosecutor general be summoned so that he can present their stance. However, Abbasi said he is busy with another case in Lahore and will not be able to appear before the bench. To this, Justice Aurangzeb remarked, “In 18 years of legal practice, I have never come across such a reason to seek adjournment.”

A day earlier, Nawaz’s counsel had concluded his arguments after the bench rejected the NAB deputy prosecutor general’s request for more time. Abbasi had sought time to provide paragraph-wise comments in line with the request of Nawaz’s counsel. However, Justice Minallah had refused to grant the adjournment.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.