KARACHI: A total of 144 players participated in the UMA Independence Day Golf Tournament 2018 which concluded at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) here the other day. The golfers from the city exhibited great interest in the tournament which was planned to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan by KGC and United Marine Agencies (UMA), the sponsors of the event. The team comprising Salim Adil, Khurram Khan, Omar Faruque and Arshad I.A Khan won the gross event with a score of 60 (-12). The team comprising Cmdre Ghazanfar Abbas, Cmdre Zafar Mahmood, Cmdre Saad Bin Jabbar and Cmdr Majid Satti were the runners-up in the event with a gross score of 61 (-11). According to details, a record number of 36 teams consisting of four players each took part in the 18-hole tournament. The action was preceded by a flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning, which was attended by all players and officials. Commenting on the UMA Independence Day Golf Tournament 2018, Sohail Shams, CEO UMA, said that the date 14th August had great significance for all Pakistanis.

“It’s the day when our beloved country was born and we should always celebrate in a befitting manner,” said Shams. “We at UMA are always endeavouring to do our best to promote a positive image of Pakistan,” he said. “We had a great tournament today in which a record number of players took part,” he added. Prominent among the players who took part in the tournament will be former national champion Murtaza Qasim and Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.