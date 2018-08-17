Projects under CPEC are progressing smoothly, assures Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has across the board political and institutional support in Pakistan and projects related to it are progressing smoothly.

He also observed that Pakistan hopes that work on New Gawadar International Airport and other social welfare projects will also accelerate with Chinese assistance.

During the meeting in Beijing, both sides agreed that the CPEC has added an economic dimension to the already excellent bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries. Senate chairman said that Pakistan and China have strong ties who have stood the test of time and huge changes and challenges in the region and international arena.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang and leading a multiparty and multi region delegation of senators and businessmen, assured Chinese foreign minister of continuity of policy and commitment to CPEC and other bilateral cooperation in the wake of change of political leadership in the country.

The chairman asked for concerted efforts for the uplift of Gawadar and other areas of Balochistan on which success of CPEC was dependent. He also urged to undertake socio economic development projects in Gawadar.

The senators belonging to different political parties conveyed the best wishes of their leadership for the leaders of government and people of China.

The Senate chairman assured of Pakistan’s continued diplomatic support to the legitimate concerns of China and urged China to play enhanced role in alleviating the sufferings and human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister said that Pakistan’ security, integrity, sovereignty and successful pursuit of socio economic development of its people remains China’s unequivocal resolve.

The Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister expressed confidence that all weather strategic partnership between two countries would continue to grow regardless of changes in the regional and international situation. China sees Pakistan as a reliable and close friend and the relationship with Pakistan will continue to be priority for China. Complementing Pakistan on the political transition underway, State Councilor said that China looks forward to working closely with the Pakistan’s new government to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Wang Yi stressed the importance of exchanges between the legislative branches of Pakistan and China. As representatives of the peoples of both countries, such interaction between legislators was essential for fostering close people to people ties, which were the foundation of any inter-state relationship.

The Senate appreciated the work of the company in Port Qasim power project and expressed hope for more such projects from the company in the power sector of Pakistan. CPPCC chairman assured of the company’s expertise to provide better solutions in power sector infrastructure development.

He said that the support of China power is helping meet the energy needs of Pakistan and the company is a source of confidence and trust between the two brotherly countries.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.