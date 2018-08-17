ICCI president says new govt needs to promote demand-driven-research in universities

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Sheikh Amir Waheed has said that advanced countries have achieved phenomenal economic growth by focusing on applied research in universities and urged upon the incoming government to pay special attention on promoting demand driven research in universities for fostering rapid industrialisation in the country.

He said this while speaking at the first meeting of National Cleantech Platform (NCTP) with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) organised at ICCI. The NCTP shall perform its functions under the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum of the ICCI.

ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed stressed for academia-industry linkages, policy reforms and applied research to meet the needs of the local industry. ICCI Senior Vice President M Naveed Malik, ICCI Vice President Nisar Mirza and others were also present at the occasion.

UNIDO will set up NCTP in collaboration with ICCI, National Productivity Organisation, Pakistan Institute of Renewable Energy, Pakistan Institute of Management, Higher Education Commission and the Ministry of Science & Technology. The purpose of NCTP is to promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation in small medium enterprises in clean technology areas.

The ICCI would be the first organisation to chair the NCTP and its chair would be on rotation basis. An Advisory Board of NCTP would be formed comprised of representatives of key public and private sector financial institutions, academia and other stakeholder organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, UNIDO National Programme Coordinator Dr Shahina Waheed said that UNIDO-GCIP was working for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Pakistan through various initiatives and it wanted to work with ICCI for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in SMEs, especially in clean technology areas so that these businesses could contribute effectively to leapfrog Pakistan towards a cleaner and more resilient economy.

She thanked ICCI for collaboration with UNIDO-GCIP in setting up NCTP and hoped that this platform would be instrumental in creating industry-academia linkages and would support innovations in promoting clean technology products in the country.

