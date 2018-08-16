PTI chief offers condolences over Vajpayee’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan on Thursday offered condolences over the sad demise of India’s three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to a statement issued by PTI central media wing, Imran Khan expressed heartfelt grief over the sad demise of India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Sub-continent has lost a phenomenal and a visionary political figure today”, said the PTI chairman. Lauding his role regarding Pak-India bilateral relations, Imran stated that his contribution will never be forgotten.

“I extend sympathies to the people of India in this hour of grief”, he said.

“As foreign minister Vajpayee tried to open up ways towards normalisation of relations among neighbouring states and had successfully taken this agenda to the new heights after assuming office of the prime minister,” said the statement.

The prime minister-in-waiting stated that there could be political differences between the two countries , however, the desire to establish peace exists on both sides of the border.

Vajpayee died at 93 on Thursday. The news about death was confirmed by Indian incumbent PM Narendra Modi on his Twitter account.

Vajpayee had been hospitalised in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for more than two months after being admitted for treatment of a kidney infection and chest congestion. He had suffered a stroke in 2009.