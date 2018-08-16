India’s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dies aged 93

Three-time Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died, current leader Narendra Modi said Thursday of the ailing 93-year-old who had been hospitalised. “Atal Ji’s passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me,” Modi said in a tweet Thursday, using a Hindi-language honorific.

“It was Atal Ji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.”

Vajpayee had battled poor health for years but his condition deteriorated sharply in recent days.

His waning health sparked a flurry of visits from top dignitaries Thursday, including Modi and senior cabinet ministers.

Condolences

The former premier was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted nine weeks ago with health complications.

“Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best efforts, we have lost him today,” AIIMS said in a statement.

“We join the nation in deeply mourning this great loss.”

It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt termed the death of the former prime minister as ‘ a big loss for country’.

Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 16, 2018

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Avinash Pande also paid tribute to the departing soul.

My tributes to the great leader, extraordinary statesman, exemplary orator and above all a very good human being. India today lost a legend, Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6tHPGJByxf — Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) August 16, 2018

Vajpayee, a former journalist and poet-turned-politician, was credited with helping lay the foundations for the meteoric rise of the BJP the right-wing political powerhouse that rules India today.