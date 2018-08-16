Lahore Weather

Thursday, August 16, 2018


Fans hope for Zayn Malik, Atif Aslam to collaborate

Web Desk

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has quite openly expressed his fondness towards Bollywood. Previously, Zayn told that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ are one of his favourite movies and he even attempted to sing Kailash Kher’s , ‘Teri Deewani’ and ‘Allah ke Banday’.
Now it seems like the singer has become a fan of the song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan‘ sung by Atif Aslam from the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The 25 year old singer recently took to his Twitter account and randomly tweeted, “Dil Diyan Gallan tunes.”

This mysterious tweet has left everyone wondering if he the two Pakistani artists, Zayn and Atif will be collaborating for a song.

 

 

 

 

