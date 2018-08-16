FO spokesperson slams Indian media over propaganda against Khan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal responded to Indian media’s unwarranted criticism of Prime Minister nominee Imran Khan, saying that they should grow up.

He further said that India is engaged in sponsoring all sorts of terrorism related activities in Pakistan and the arrest of RAW’s agent Kulbushan Yadav is testament to this fact.

He also slammed the Indian government for continuous state sponsored atrocities against the Kashmiri people and also alleged that India’s violation of the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) is a desperate attempt at masking Kashmir atrocities.

Dr Faisal also said that the “Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in developing a time bound repatriation plan for early and complete return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.”

He also asserted that a Afghan delegation will soon visit Islamabad for consultations.

He further rejected the allegation that Pakistan was responsible for the terror blast in Ghazni, terming it ‘baseless’ and further arguing that Pakistan has always supported an Afghan led peace process.

Dr Faisal also said that the Finance Ministry was cooperating completely with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is currently visiting the country.

FATF is visiting Pakistan after adding its name to the grey list.

