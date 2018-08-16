Sanjdi mine collapse: Death toll rises to 14

QUETTA: The death toll in Sanjdi mine collapse incident reached 14 as two more bodies were recovered from the debris during rescue work today (Thursday.)

According to Balochistan Chief Inspector for Mines Iftikhar Ahmed, the rescue work was stopped for a day due to the accumulation of high amount of poisonous gas in the coal mine.

However, according to the recent reports, bodies of five workers were still trapped in the mine.

On on August 13, bodies of nine workers were recovered from the collapsed coal mine.

At least 16 miners lost their lives and six others were injured as two coal mines collapsed in the vicinity of Quetta on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the workers were in a tunnel at a depth of some 4,000 feet.

