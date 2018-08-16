Presidential election to be held on September 4: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proclaimed on Thursday.

According to the notification by the electoral body, nomination papers for the slot can be submitted by August 27, 12 noon with the supervision of presiding officers in Islamabad and the officers from the four provinces.

The scrutiny of the submitted nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30 and the list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1 pm, the notification read.

Moreover, voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly (NA) and the four Provincial Assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm on September 4.