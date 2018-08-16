Paul Walker’s brothers open to playing him again in Fast and Furious

Late Paul Walker’s brothers Cody and Caleb Walker are willing to play his Fast And Furious character of Brian O’Conner.

Caleb and Cody opened up about the job of filling the shoes of their deceased brother in the movies, almost five years after his death, and their following assistance in helping complete the seventh installment of the film.

“I just hope we get to – I don’t know – have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again, that’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.” Caleb said

Paul’s other brother Cody said, “There could potentially be a way to do it’ though ‘it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful … it would have to be tasteful.”

Caleb and Cody Walker were promoting the documentary “I Am Paul Walker,” about their brother, Paul’s childhood, family and career directed by Adrian Buitenhuis. It was released last weekend on the Paramount Network.

Paul Walker was 40 years old when he died in a car accident.

The next scheduled movie in the “Fast” franchise is a sequel featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. It’s planned to release next year.