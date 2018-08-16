CJP orders furnishing of report regarding public hospitals in KPK

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has ordered a report regarding the state of public hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (KPK)

A 3 member bench presided by the CJP heard a case regarding the deteriorating state of public hospitals in the province.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial commented that the KPK government claims that they have substantial progress in the health sector, however, their claims seem unrealistic.

The judicial bench, including the CJP visited public hospitals in KPK and were astonished.

The trauma center at the Lady Reading Hospital was non existent. Also, the CT scan and MRI machines had malfunctioned.

The CJP also criticized the KPK’s government performance, stating that the state of public health is in shambles.

The CJP said that Imran Khan’s cousin Nosherwan Burney is in charge of the health department in KPK.

According to the CJP, Mr. Burney rarely visits from America but when he does, he blatantly rejects the court’s orders.

The court has been adjourned till the furnishing of the report.