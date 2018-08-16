PML-N’s Sania Ashiq becomes youngest MPA of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Newly elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sania Aashiq becomes the youngest Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) after taking an oath.

After the July 25th General Elections, the newly-elected MPAs took oath on Wednesday in the inaugural session of Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

While talking to the media, the 25-year-old old Sania stated that she has committed to serving the humanity.

The PML-N leader said, “While being in the assembly, I will make sure the projects that were set up by PMLN government for women empowerment, namely VAWC Multan, Zewar-e-Taleem, etc, must continue to serve girls and women of Pakistan.”

Ashiq aimed to expand and promote the projects for the greater public interest, specially for the betterment of women population.

“From PEEF scholars to other initiatives designed for women, I will continue to raise my voice and play a vital role in promoting it,” the youngest MPA added.