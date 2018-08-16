Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana steps down

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana stepped down from his post today.

After stepping down, he visited the Lahore High Court Bar Association, announcing his decision to his peers and his desire to return to practicing law.

Rajwana said, “”I fulfilled constitutional responsibilities in a decent manner.” He assumed office in May 2015 after serving as a Senator for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He had submitted his resignation at the Lahore High Court (LHC) Association and said that he tried his best to live up to the expectations of the bar.

He said that he has once more returned to court and will resume his legal career now that the responsibility of governor ship has been completed.