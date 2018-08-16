Sindh, KP assemblies to elect their Chief Ministers today

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) assemblies are expected today (Thursday) to elect their respective leaders of the House, Chief Ministers (CM) of the provinces.

In Sindh assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which constitutes the majority of Sindh assembly, has nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the designation of CM Sindh. However, the joint opposition has proposed Shahryar Mahar’s name for the slot.

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah has already served as the CM Sindh.

In the KP Assembly, on the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mahmood Khan is fielding for CM KP seat while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Mian Nisar Gul have submitted their nomination papers for the slot.

