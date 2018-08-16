Punjab, Balochistan Assemblies to elect speaker and deputy speaker today

LAHORE/QUETTA: The Punjab and Balochistan Provincial Assemblies are to elect their respectove speakers and deputy speakers today.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Pervaiz Elahi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N)has nominated Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar for the post of speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

PTI’s nominee for deputy speaker is Dost Mazar who is contesting against PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu.

As a rift in the opposition has developed, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that they will abstain from taking part in the voting process.

In the Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and PTI alliance have nominated Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the post of speaker and Sardar Babar Musa Khel for the position of deputy speaker.

The opposition has not nominated anyone yet. They have till 12 to submit nomination papers as the Assembly session will commence at 3 PM.