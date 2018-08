ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed 20 tribunals on Wednesday to hear the complaints of the candidates related to the 2018 General Elections.

Out of these 20 tribunals, eight tribunals are assigned to address the grievances of Punjab candidates. Similarly, five tribunals are for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), four for Sindh and three for Balochistan province.

The ECP has directed the tribunals to address the complaints of candidates within a time period of 120 days.