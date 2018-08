PESHAWAR/KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunwa (KP) and Sindh Assemblies will elect their leaders of houses today.

In Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah once again as chief minister while the opposition has nominated Shahryar Mahar.

In KP, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mahmood Khan and Mian Nisar Gul of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal have submitted their nomination papers for the position.

