Rangers arrest man for public display of weapon while walking his sacrificial animals

KARACHI: Ranges official arrested a man on Wednesday night for displaying a weapon publicly as he took out sacrificial animals for a walk, sources reported.

A video of the arrested man had been leaked in which he could be seen displaying his weapon on a street in the metropolis’ Jamshed Road area, near the Central Jail, while his sacrificial animals walk behind him.

Rangers personnel arrived at the moment as they received a confidential message regarding the public display of arms. According to sources, the man was taken into custody for the public display of the weapon.