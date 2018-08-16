Imran, Shehbaz’s nomination papers for PM election submitted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers for the prime minister’s slot were submitted on Wednesday.

The election of the prime minister is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) in the National Assembly.

In the nomination papers, the PTI chairman’s proposer is Sheikh Rasheed and Fakhar Imam is seconder .

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also submitted his nomination papers for the PM’s slot.

Shehbaz nomination papers were submitted by Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Doctor Darshan. Following the election of speaker and deputy speaker in the Lower House of parliament, the speaker announced the process for the prime minister’s election process. Newly-elected Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the nomination papers could be filed until 2pm today (Thursday), adding that the process of scrutiny would begin at 3pm.

Published in Daily Times, August 16th 2018.