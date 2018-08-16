Rajwana resigns as Punjab governor

Rafique Rajwana stepped down as the Punjab governor on Wednesday.

Shortly after speaking to reporters, Rajwana said the he would start practising law again. Rajwana added that a new government had been formed and it would appoint the new governor of the province. He said that the decision was made after consultation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Rajwana was appointed the 36th Punjab governor in 2015, replacing Chaudhry Sarwar. It is expected that Sarwar, who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominee, will be appointed governor of the province.

Published in Daily Times, August 16th 2018.