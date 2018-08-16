DRF launches pilot report on Punjab Safe Cities Project

LAHORE: The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) has launched its pilot report on the Punjab Safe Cities Project highlighting the progress of the project from a human rights perspective.

The report, under the title Punjab Government’s Safe Cities Project – Safer City or Over Policing? aims to generate a conversation regarding the use of technologies in urban policing both locally and regionally.

The first phase of the Safe Cities Project was completed in January 2018 with the aim of improving urban policing through Information & Communications Technology, which saw the installation of 8,000 closed circuit television cameras throughout the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 12 billion. DRF seeks to highlight the features of this project and also push for transparency from the government regarding its results.

Highlighting the findings of the report, DRF’s Executive Director Nighat Dad said, “The project cannot be categorised as merely an urban planning scheme or an e-government initiative—instead, the Punjab Safe City Project concerns itself primarily with modernising policing and ‘thana culture’. While this is a noble aim, the project fails to take into account foundational principles of transparency and data privacy.”

According to DRF’s findings, the authority suffers from many of the same problems that it claims to eschew. There is very little accountability and transparency for the authority and its operations. Furthermore, given the scope and ambit of surveillance powers exercised by the authority, there are no laws or policies regarding data protection. The findings reveal that the Safe Cities Authority has been engaging in issues of digital spaces without any legislative mandate.

She said that DRF would like to appreciate the operations of the authority have ensured that safety is guaranteed for large scale events and holidays, where activities can be monitored, controlled and limited. Nevertheless, according to DRF’s focus groups and research, the safety model has not trickled down in terms of everyday crime or reduction of harassment for women in public spaces. The report posits recommendations in the form of policy interventions in order to make the authority more accountable and transparent through data privacy policies, inclusive decision-making through public consultations and transparency through proactive disclosure.

Published in Daily Times, August 16th 2018.