PTI, PML-Q hold joint meeting to finalise strategy

The joint opposition seems united, but there are deep divisions in its ranks. These views were expressed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a joint meeting of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid parliamentary parties on Wednesday.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Mutahhida Majlis Amal had refused to join protests called by the PML-N, adding that the apparent unity of the opposition would disappear with time.

The meeting chaired by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, nominated for Punjab Governor’s office by the PTI, was attended by more than 180 MPAs, including PML-Q chief Pervaiz Elahi and PTI’s Dost Muhammad Mazari, PTI’s nominees for speaker and deputy speaker slots.

The agenda was to finalise strategy for speaker and deputy speaker election, to be held on Thursday (today).

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said, “People have given their verdict in PTI’s favour. We will win speaker and deputy speaker elections in an unprecedented manner.” He said the PTI would deliver on all the pledges made in its manifesto. “We will make sure that each and every step is taken for the welfare of the people.”

Pervaiz Elahi said he would strive to make Punjab the epitome of good governance.

PTI leaders Aleem Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, and Raja Yasir were also present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, August 16th 2018.