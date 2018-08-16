PTI MPA submits first resolution in Punjab Assembly

A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly on Wednesday submitted the first resolution in the inaugural session of Punjab Assembly.

PTI MPA Mohsin Leghari submitted a resolution in the Provincial Assembly for creation of South Punjab province and even distribution of resources among Central and South Punjab.

Formation of a South Punjab province was one of PTI’s top pledges during the party’s election campaign as the party chief Imran Khan himself promised it when a group of politicians with the demand joined his party.

“A separate province is not enough and we will form a committee to solve South Punjab’s issues,” Imran Khan had said in May.

“We are committed to creating South Punjab province on administrative basis that respects the wishes of both, the people of Punjab as well as each of the other federating units of Pakistan. We will create political consensus by engaging political parties, people of Punjab province and the rest of Pakistan, including other stakeholders. Upon reaching consensus, we will pass legislation from the provincial assembly, and then from the two houses of parliament in Islamabad to create the legal framework for the creation of South Punjab province,” reads the PTI manifesto for elections 2018.

