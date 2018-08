ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), submit his nomination papers for the position of Prime Minister.

On August 7, PTI officially nominated it’s chief for Prime Minister. Later, Awami Muslim League’s (AML) Sheikh Rasheed also suggested Khan’s name for leader of the house.

Following PTI’s parliamentary meeting where he was nominated as PM candidate, he thanked party members for their trust in his leadership.

