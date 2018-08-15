Agha Siraj Durrani re-elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Agha Siraj Durrani has been elected as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly once more.

The Sindh Assembly’s session was initially conducted under presiding officer Mir Nadar Magsi.

158 votes were cast in the speaker election. Agha Siraj Durrani bagged 96 votes, while MQM’s nominee Javed hanif was able to bag 59 votes. TLP’s MPA elect Younas Soomro did not participate in the voting process.

The elections for the deputy speaker are under way and the assembly session is now being conducted by the newly elected speaker.