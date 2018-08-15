Mushtaq Ghani elected as speaker of KPK assembly

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Mushtaq Ghani has been elected as the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

The assembly session was presided by returning officer Aurangzeb Nalhota and the elections for the speaker were conducted.

Of the 124 elected MPAs, 108 cast their votes. 81 votes were in favor of PTI’s nominee Mushtaq Ghani, while 27 votes were in favor of the opposition’s nominee Laiq Muammad Khan.

Mushtaq Ghani took oath and is currently presiding the session where he elections for the deputy speaker a re underway.