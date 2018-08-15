Lahore Weather

Indian Occupied Kashmir observes black day on India’s 71st Independence Day

SRINAGAR: On India’s 71st Independence day, a black day is being observed all over Indian occupied Kashmir.

In accordance with the appeal of the Hurriyat Conference, the whole valley is on strike and all offices and work spaces have been shut off.

The leaders of the Hurriyat conference have said that India has no right to celebrate ‘independence’ in Kashmir as the Indian state has systematically violated the rights of the Kahmiri people subjecting them to humiliation and abuse.

Strict security measures have been enforced by the Indian state in order to curtail protest. Mobile and internet services have been suspended and Kashmir has been divulged in a curfew like situation.

Yesterday, many people took to the streets to celebrate Pakistan’s independence day amidst draconian security measures.

15th August, 2018 marks 71 years on Kashmir’s occupation.

