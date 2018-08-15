Indian Occupied Kashmir observes black day on India’s 71st Independence Day

SRINAGAR: On India’s 71st Independence day, a black day is being observed all over Indian occupied Kashmir.

In accordance with the appeal of the Hurriyat Conference, the whole valley is on strike and all offices and work spaces have been shut off.

One mustn't be dubious to say that people in J&K should observe India's Independence Day as a #BlackDay and desist from taking part in any function to be held in connection with its celebrations to express the anger against India who made our life miserable for the past 71years. — Kashmir کشمیر (@Qashmier) August 13, 2018

The leaders of the Hurriyat conference have said that India has no right to celebrate ‘independence’ in Kashmir as the Indian state has systematically violated the rights of the Kahmiri people subjecting them to humiliation and abuse.

#Hurriyat has appealed people to observe 15th August as #BlackDay in #Kashmir. The day when India celebrates "azaadi" from British rule, separatists are inciting Kashmiris but the same people turn mute spectators when innocent souls become the victim of terrorism! pic.twitter.com/f1g9bVatP4 — Kashmir Focus (@KashmirFocus) August 14, 2018

Strict security measures have been enforced by the Indian state in order to curtail protest. Mobile and internet services have been suspended and Kashmir has been divulged in a curfew like situation.

Internet services,other mobile networks were suspended, streets were sealed by masses of security forces,everywhere grounds were sealed & all basic rights were torpefied. This is how, #India celebrates 15th in #Kashmir

Happy #IndependenceDayIndia #BlackDayForKashmir #BlackDay — Faizan Rasool (@darfaizanrasool) August 15, 2018

Yesterday, many people took to the streets to celebrate Pakistan’s independence day amidst draconian security measures.

15th August, 2018 marks 71 years on Kashmir’s occupation.