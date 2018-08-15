Fawad Chaudhry condemns PML-N’s protest outside court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the protest that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged outside the accountability court where Nawaz was being tried today.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that if PML-N continues such an attitude, there will be consequences.

He also claimed that he sees no future of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-PML-N alliance, terming it “unnatural.” He also said PTI will announce its nominee for the Chief Minister of Punjab in around two days.

PTI’s CM candidate in Punjab has been a subject arousing wide range speculation. PML-N candidate for the CM slot is Hamza Shahbaz.

Fawad Chaudhry also expressed concern regarding the Presidential elections, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to decide the schedule.

He ended his discussion with the media on the note that chairman PTI Imran Khan will take the Prime Minister oath wearing a Sherwani like the founder of the country Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.