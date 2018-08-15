Zardari’s close aide, Anwar Majeed, arrested by FIA

ISLAMABAD: Anwar Majeed, close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, and head of Omni Group was arrested outside the Supreme Court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Majeed’s son, Abdul Ghani Majeed was also arrested after they appeared before the Supreme Court in a case revolving around alleged money laundering through fraudulent bank accounts.

The court dismissed the petition of the Omni Group counsel, pursuing pre-arrest. The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) stated, “If the FIA wishes, the Majeed family can be taken into custody.”

The counsel pointed out that the names of his clients were already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). Following this, CJP instructed the Majeed family to appear before the FIA.

CJP had shown his commitment to countering money laundering as he has deployed judicial efforts to launch probes into various references.

