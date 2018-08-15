Nawaz Sharif presented before Accountability Court hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was presented before an accountability court as the hearing for the remaining two corruption references resumed.

Judge Arshad Malik of Accountability Court II is presiding over the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

Prime witness Wajid Zia and other investigation officers of the cases were also summoned by the court. Nawaz and Zia also appeared before the court on August 13.

Zafir Khan, Nawaz’s counsel, pushed for Zia’s statement for the Flagship references but the opposition fought the plea, insisting that the statement be recorded for the Al-Azizia reference first.

Nawaz’s legal counsel had submitted a plea for the references to be moved from one Accountability Court to another. On August 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred the references to Accountability Court II.