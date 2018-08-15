Sharif’s plea against Avenfield reference to be heard by IHC today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will listen to the petitions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the suspension of the verdict delivered by an Accountability Court for the Avenfield corruption reference.

Khawaja Harris and Amjad Pervez, who are Nawaz’s and Capt. (retd) Safdar’s respective legal counsels have been directed to deliver their concluding arguments.

A two-member bench of the IHC ordered Safdar’s lawyer to make the accountability court a party to his petition. Safdar’s counsel argued that since his client faced a sentence under five years, his plea was separate from the other pleas.

Nawaz filed a plea to have the Al Azizia and Flagship investment corruption reference transferred to another accountability court. This plea was accepted after IHC clubbed the two references.

