Was not allowed entry to Jinnah’s mausoleum over Bilawal House comments: Ismail

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail claimed on Tuesday that he was prevented from entering the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he went to pay tribute to the father of the nation on Independence Day.

Ismail told the media that he was denied entry into the mausoleum. He alleged that he was not allowed inside the mausoleum because he brought up the possibility of demolishing the outer wall of Bilawal House in Karachi.

Ismail said that he went to the mausoleum sharp at 11:30 am along with a dozen MPAs to pay his tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on Independence Day. He said that upon his arrival, he was instructed to wait. Imran said that his group waited for over an hour outside the mausoleum and watched former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah enter and leave the premise with his group which consisted of 300 people.

Ismail further alleged that leaders from both Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) were allowed to pay their respects while his entourage was not.

Earlier this week, the PTI leader had said that the walls around Bilawal House needed to be removed. Imran Ismail said that if the ‘encroachments’ were not removed, he would take legal action. The PPP had responded by asking whether these sentiments were Imran Ismail’s or those of PTI chairman Imran Khan. PPP had threatened to protest if Ismail did not refrain from targeting the PPP headquarters.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Imran Ismail denied giving any statement about demolishing Bilawal House. The PTI leader said that he could not imagine saying such a thing. He said that his words had been taken out of context and the PPP wanted to do politics on his statement of demolishing the external walls of Bilawal House.

In his clarification issued on Monday, Imran Ismail said that Bilawal House had a historical importance and he could not imagine demolishing it. “I have respect for the house of former president but the PPP wants to do politics over my statement,” he added. The PTI’s nominee for governor had further clarified that PTI supremo Imran Khan had never claimed to ‘bulldoze’ the Governor House. “We will open Governor House for the public but we have to see how it can be utilised. It can be used as an educational institute, university, or art gallery,” he said.

Later on Tuesday, Imran Ismail visited the Iqra University and attended the Independence Day celebrations there. In his address, Imran Ismail said that he will not be residing in the Governor House but he will be on the ground with the people. “Our party started its journey with 1 seat, we didn’t lose hope and now hard work and patience has finally paid off,” he said. Imran Ismail further said that the whole nation was looking forward to Imran Khan taking his oath. “Imran Khan’s oath on 18th August will be a great historic event in the history of the country, the whole nation awaits this moment,” he told the gathering.

Iqra University founder Hunaid Lakhani also took the podium on the occasion. The social worker announced to launch a campaign for street children and their rehabilitation with Iqra Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Azad Foundation and Save Our Children.

“I wish to advice the country’s youth to focus on education since no nation can prosper without education,” said Lakhani. “Around 1.5 million (mn) street children are present in Pakistan and these children make up the most neglected section of our society. Through this initiative, we are joining hands to support these children,” explained Lakhani before adding that he was hopeful that the incoming government would support this cause.

Assuring Lakhani of his support, Imran Ismail said that his party dreamt of a country where each child was provided with quality education and opportunities to contribute to the society productively. “PM designate Imran Khan is also a globally acclaimed social activist and has pain for humanity. We must break our silence on these injustices in our society and fight with the mafia who is behind this issue,” said Imran Ismail.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.