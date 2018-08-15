Excise Department collects Rs 5659.25mn in July: Mushtaq Shah

Provincial caretaker minister for Excise and Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed Shah said that during the current financial year in the month of July Rs 5659.25 million (mn) had been collected in terms of various taxes while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs.683.01 mn were collected.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department in his office on Monday.

While briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh explained that Rs. 603.08 mn had been collected as motor vehicle tax, while Rs.4350.5 mn had been collected as Infrastructure tax and Rs. 56.077 mn were collected in terms of professional tax.

He told the participants that Rs.0.49 mn had been collected in terms of cotton fee, Rs 252.56 mn as property tax and Rs.6.910 mn had been collected in Entertainment Duty while the remaining amount was collected in terms of various other heads.

On this occasion the caretaker minister Mushtaq Ahmed Shah expressed his satisfaction over the recovery position of the taxes. He asked the officers to speed-up the recovery of the taxes and achieve targets at earliest.

Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.