Chief Secretary displeased over underperforming RO plants

Chief Secretary Sindh, Major Retired Azam Suleman Khan expressed his displeasure over officials for running Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants of Mithi and Islamkot areas below the original capacities.

Khan, while addressing a meeting on Tuesday, directed Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary to submit a detailed report on why these RO plants were not providing the drinking water as per their original capacities.

The meeting, attended by the chairman Planning and Development Board, Energy secretary , Public Health Engineering secretary and other relevant officers, was briefed about RO plants and ultrafiltration (UF) plants installed in various parts of the province.

The meeting also discussed the projects which were being shifted over from Special Initiatives Department and Local Government Department (LGD) to the Public Health Engineering and other departments.

The Chief Secretary further stated that the Public Health Engineering Department will now have great responsibilities. He said, “I believe that the officers of PHE will work with all their zeal and enthusiasm for better water supply and sanitation”.

He further stated that as per the directives of water commission, all projects would be shifted to the concerned departments at the earliest and all directives would be followed in complete letter and spirit.

He warned the officers that no negligence would be tolerated in providing pure drinking water to the people of the province.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.